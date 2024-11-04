Experts gather to explore longevity solutions for ASEAN\'s aging future

This landmark event brings together leading healthcare practitioners, policymakers, and thought leaders to address ASEAN’s pressing need for sustainable strategies to support its ageing population. As longevity becomes a central focus in the region, the conference highlights the essential role of healthcare professionals in crafting solutions for the challenges an ageing demographic poses.

Several distinguished figures attended the conference, including Nobel laureate Robert C. Merton, a Distinguished Professor of Finance at MIT Sloan and a pioneer in finance and risk management.

Merton, who received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 1997, also delivered a keynote titled “Toward a Good Longevity Experience: Addressing the Global Retirement Funding Crisis.” A central highlight of the conference is the “Healthcare Practitioner Perspective” panel, which provides invaluable insights into the unique healthcare challenges and evolving needs of senior care within the ASEAN region. This distinguished panel, comprising leading voices in geriatrics, wellness, and healthcare innovation, examines practical and policy-driven approaches to enhance the quality of life for ASEAN’s elderly.