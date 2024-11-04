Experts gather to explore longevity solutions for ASEAN\'s aging future

This landmark event brings together leading healthcare practitioners, policymakers, and thought leaders to address ASEAN’s pressing need for sustainable strategies to support its ageing population. As longevity becomes a central focus in the region, the conference highlights the essential role of healthcare professionals in crafting solutions for the challenges an ageing demographic poses.
Several distinguished figures attended the conference, including Nobel laureate Robert C. Merton, a Distinguished Professor of Finance at MIT Sloan and a pioneer in finance and risk management.
Merton, who received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 1997, also delivered a keynote titled “Toward a Good Longevity Experience: Addressing the Global Retirement Funding Crisis.” A central highlight of the conference is the “Healthcare Practitioner Perspective” panel, which provides invaluable insights into the unique healthcare challenges and evolving needs of senior care within the ASEAN region. This distinguished panel, comprising leading voices in geriatrics, wellness, and healthcare innovation, examines practical and policy-driven approaches to enhance the quality of life for ASEAN’s elderly.
Panelists Anjali Sastry, Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management;
Dr Weerasak Muangpaisan, Geriatrician at the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital; and Dr Polakit Teekakirikul, CEO of VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center and Chief Strategy Officer at Bumrungrad Hospital, bring a range of perspectives on critical healthcare issues impacting longevity in ASEAN. Together, these esteemed experts provide an evidence-based view into current challenges and emerging needs, offering valuable insights into the region's path forward for senior care.
Addressing Healthcare Needs and Longevity Challenges
The panel discussion explores the essential role of healthcare in supporting ASEAN’s ageing population, focusing on medical needs, wellness, and the evolving challenges faced by practitioners. It examines emerging healthcare challenges and innovations designed to enhance quality of life and longevity, while also presenting notable research findings and data, to provide evidence-based insights into the unique aspects of longevity and wellness in ASEAN. Through these discussions, the panel aims to illuminate the specific needs of ASEAN’s ageing population and identify actionable strategies for creating a supportive healthcare infrastructure. This evidence-based approach is key to developing policies that accommodate the growing demographic shift and promote long-term well-being across the region.
The “Healthcare Practitioner Perspective” panel epitomizes MIT Sloan’s commitment to supporting ASEAN’s needs in longevity through collaborative research, policy engagement, and thought leadership. By providing a platform for expert insights and shared strategies, the MIT Sloan ASEAN Office (MSAO) demonstrates its dedication to empowering ASEAN’s healthcare sector to adapt to demographic changes, fostering an informed and sustainable approach to longevity and wellness.