Successful first day for Thailand’s Cell Broadcast system trial

Residents within the test zones and nearby areas received audible alerts on their mobile phones, accompanied by automatic on-screen notifications. These alerts mirrored the exact format that would be used in the event of a real emergency.

To prevent confusion and panic, the DDPM issued bilingual messages in Thai and English, stating: “This is a test message from Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). No action required.”

In order to ensure proper reception of the alerts, the DDPM advised residents to update their smartphone operating systems to the latest version.

The department collected system performance data via an online questionnaire to review the system’s effectiveness and identify any issues encountered. The results will be summarised and analysed in collaboration with all three network providers on May 6.

Following the completion of three trial runs, the DDPM plans to conduct a nationwide system test in the near future. The test schedule is as follows, all beginning at 1pm: