Search nears end with eight still missing in collapsed SAO building

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) provided an update on Sunday following the building’s collapse in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, caused by the earthquake that struck in late March.
Evidence collection at the site remains ongoing. Several agencies, including the Department of Special Investigation, the Central Police Forensic Science Division, and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, were present on Saturday to collect material for analysis.
Structural engineering experts from Kasetsart University have also joined the investigation, gathering further evidence at the scene.
Officials collected samples of intact concrete cores and reinforcing steel bars from the lift shaft wall. The concrete cores measured approximately 7.5 centimetres in diameter and 20 to 30 centimetres in height, with at least three samples taken.
All samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing to determine their ultimate strength. Should the results fall below the required standard of 500 kilograms per square centimetre, the structural components will be deemed non-compliant with safety regulations.
The search and demolition efforts continue, particularly in the connecting area between Zone D and the adjacent car park, where it is believed more victims may still be trapped.
As of 6pm on May 3, the BMA’s Incident Command Centre reported a total of 103 people affected by the incident. These include:
All relevant agencies are working tirelessly on both search and forensic fronts to determine the true cause of this tragic disaster, the BMA stated.