Search nears end with eight still missing in collapsed SAO building

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) provided an update on Sunday following the building’s collapse in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, caused by the earthquake that struck in late March.

Evidence collection at the site remains ongoing. Several agencies, including the Department of Special Investigation, the Central Police Forensic Science Division, and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, were present on Saturday to collect material for analysis.

Structural engineering experts from Kasetsart University have also joined the investigation, gathering further evidence at the scene.