BMA aims to complete SAO building search and demolition by end of May

Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, provided the update on Friday following the collapse caused by an earthquake in late March.
He reported that officials had discovered the bodies of 13 additional victims, whose identities have now been confirmed, along with some partial remains. He added that two more bodies have been found but are still pending formal identification.
Suriyachai noted that the search operation is currently focused on Zone D2, which connects to Zone C and leads to the rear of the building and the car park. However, rescue teams have not yet been able to access all areas of the basement. He explained that a section of the third-floor walkway, which stands approximately four metres high, may have additional depths of two to three metres, where further victims may be discovered.
"In addition, the lift lobby and stairwell are key areas of focus, as they were likely escape routes for those inside. It is believed that some may have become trapped on the stairway," he said, adding that others might have escaped but remained within the front hall or near the edges of the structure.
He further stated that the contractor confirmed workers were present in Zone D at the time of the incident. This aligns with the discovery on May 1 of a body located less than one metre above the basement level.
Engineers from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT) will inspect the rubble, including elements such as the lift and its surrounding structure, to collect evidence for the ongoing investigation.
Although the identities of all 103 victims have now been confirmed, Suriyachai stated that some zones remain inaccessible. As a result, continued operations are necessary to ensure thoroughness and to verify whether anyone is still unaccounted for—pending confirmation from police investigators.
According to the BMA, the incident has affected a total of 103 people, comprising 74 deceased, 9 injured, and 20 missing individuals who are still being traced and identified.
City Hall expects to complete the search and debris clearance by the end of May. If no further victims are found, a report will be submitted to the director of the Chatuchak District Office for consideration to lift the disaster relief designation and return the site to the building owner.
Separately, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received an update on the investigation into the cause of the SAO building collapse from Pongnara Yenying, director-general of DPT.
Anutin stated that the report was a routine update and that the investigation process is progressing according to the established timeline.
“As for the outcome, it is too early to speculate or assign blame, as a clear body of evidence is needed to ensure fairness to all parties involved,” he said.
The Interior Minister noted that the investigation is focusing on construction methods. He emphasised that the inspection must be comprehensive, covering all dimensions—from design and supervision to construction and materials.