BMA aims to complete SAO building search and demolition by end of May

"In addition, the lift lobby and stairwell are key areas of focus, as they were likely escape routes for those inside. It is believed that some may have become trapped on the stairway," he said, adding that others might have escaped but remained within the front hall or near the edges of the structure.

He further stated that the contractor confirmed workers were present in Zone D at the time of the incident. This aligns with the discovery on May 1 of a body located less than one metre above the basement level.

Engineers from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT) will inspect the rubble, including elements such as the lift and its surrounding structure, to collect evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Although the identities of all 103 victims have now been confirmed, Suriyachai stated that some zones remain inaccessible. As a result, continued operations are necessary to ensure thoroughness and to verify whether anyone is still unaccounted for—pending confirmation from police investigators.

According to the BMA, the incident has affected a total of 103 people, comprising 74 deceased, 9 injured, and 20 missing individuals who are still being traced and identified.

City Hall expects to complete the search and debris clearance by the end of May. If no further victims are found, a report will be submitted to the director of the Chatuchak District Office for consideration to lift the disaster relief designation and return the site to the building owner.