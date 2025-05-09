ITD-CREC provide humanitarian compensation for victims of building collapse

The event, held at the Lawyers Council of Thailand, was attended by Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong and senior officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), who helped facilitate the coordination.

ITD-CREC, comprising Italian-Thai Development (ITD) Plc and China Railway No. 10 Ltd, had been awarded the construction project for the SAO’s new 30-storey building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The under-construction building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

Sunthorn Phayak, Secretary-General of the Lawyers Council, stated that the council had coordinated the distribution of 1 million baht to each of the 12 verified families of the deceased and 200,000 baht to each of the 7 injured individuals. He emphasized that this assistance was purely humanitarian and unrelated to any legal proceedings.