Majority of public opposes lifting alcohol ban on major Buddhist holidays 

The Stop Drink Network Thailand (SDN) revealed that 61% of the public oppose the government's proposal to allow alcohol sales on major Buddhist holidays. Academics highlight that 62.3% of respondents support keeping the current restrictions, while the government insists on amending the law to boost tourism, ignoring public sentiment.
Theera Watcharapranee, SDN Manager, disclosed the results of a public opinion survey conducted by the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health regarding a draft Prime Ministerial Regulation. The draft would allow alcohol sales on major Buddhist holidays at four types of venues:
Sales would still be prohibited at local shops, convenience stores, and department stores. The government claims the move is to promote tourism.
Theera raised several concerns:
1. Pubs and bars traditionally close on major Buddhist holidays, giving employees a religious break. The government's message suggests they no longer need to.
2. Definitions of "quasi-entertainment venues" and "tourist areas" remain unclear.
3. It is uncertain whether existing time restrictions (11:00–14:00 and 17:00–24:00) would still apply. Without time limits, it could lead to 24-hour alcohol sales on religious holidays.
"People oppose the change because alcohol is not an ordinary commodity. Restrictions on sales by time, place, and person help reduce accessibility and impulsive consumption,” he said. “When the government emphasizes relaxation for tourism, it undermines control measures and increases negative impacts.”
Associate Professor Dr Polathep Vichitkunakorn, Deputy Director of the Center for Alcohol Studies, shared research findings indicating that 62.3% of the public favor maintaining the alcohol sales ban on major Buddhist holidays. While 68.5% of people are aware of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, only 26.8% know about the proposed amendment.
"I hope this research encourages the government to develop public policy that aligns with citizens’ needs and is based on comprehensive facts," he said.