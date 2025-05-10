Majority of public opposes lifting alcohol ban on major Buddhist holidays 

The Stop Drink Network Thailand (SDN) revealed that 61% of the public oppose the government's proposal to allow alcohol sales on major Buddhist holidays. Academics highlight that 62.3% of respondents support keeping the current restrictions, while the government insists on amending the law to boost tourism, ignoring public sentiment.

Theera Watcharapranee, SDN Manager, disclosed the results of a public opinion survey conducted by the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health regarding a draft Prime Ministerial Regulation. The draft would allow alcohol sales on major Buddhist holidays at four types of venues:

Entertainment venues like pubs and bars

Quasi-entertainment venues in designated tourist areas

Hotels

National event venues and international airports

Sales would still be prohibited at local shops, convenience stores, and department stores. The government claims the move is to promote tourism.