FRIDAY, MAY 09, 2025

The relaxation of the ban on alcohol sales during Buddhist holidays will come into effect this Saturday, just ahead of Visakha Bucha Day.

According to an announcement by the Office of the Prime Minister published on the Royal Gazette website, the amendment to the prohibition of alcoholic beverage sales, which came into effect last year, seeks to align with current circumstances.

Relaxation of alcohol sales ban to begin before Visakha Bucha Day

The announcement stipulates that the sale of alcoholic beverages remains prohibited on the following days: Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asarnha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day, and the End of Buddhist Lent. However, exceptions are allowed in the following cases:

  • Sales within international airport terminals serving international passengers.
  • Sales in entertainment venues as defined under the relevant legislation.
  • Sales in establishments located within designated tourism areas as determined by the Public Health Minister, based on recommendations from the Interior Minister.
  • Sales in hotels as defined under the Hotel Act.
  • Sales at venues hosting special national or international events attended by large crowds, as designated by the Public Health Minister, with recommendations from the Tourism and Sports Minister. 

Vendors selling alcoholic beverages under these exceptions are required to implement appropriate screening measures and other necessary precautions to maintain public order, ensure safety, and restrict access to alcohol by children and young people.

The updated regulation will be enforced in time for Visakha Bucha Day, which falls on Sunday (May 11) this year.

 

