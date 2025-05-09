Relaxation of alcohol sales ban to begin before Visakha Bucha Day

According to an announcement by the Office of the Prime Minister published on the Royal Gazette website, the amendment to the prohibition of alcoholic beverage sales, which came into effect last year, seeks to align with current circumstances.
The announcement stipulates that the sale of alcoholic beverages remains prohibited on the following days: Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asarnha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day, and the End of Buddhist Lent. However, exceptions are allowed in the following cases:
Vendors selling alcoholic beverages under these exceptions are required to implement appropriate screening measures and other necessary precautions to maintain public order, ensure safety, and restrict access to alcohol by children and young people.
The updated regulation will be enforced in time for Visakha Bucha Day, which falls on Sunday (May 11) this year.