Thai Health Chiefs Warn Against Dangerous Massage Spots After Fatal Incident

Thailand's Public Health Ministry has issued a stark warning about the dangers of massaging certain areas of the body, following a tragic incident where a neck massage reportedly led to the recipient's death.

Health officials and experts in Thai traditional medicine have highlighted specific "danger zones" that should be strictly avoided during massage, including along bones, major blood vessels, and nerve centres.

Minister Somsak Thepsuthin addressed the recent case, acknowledging the numerous benefits of massage for relaxation, pain relief, and improved circulation.

However, he stressed the critical importance of correct technique. Referring to the recent fatality where a wife's attempt to relieve her husband's aches through massage tragically resulted in brain death, he cautioned that past harmless experiences with minor home massages should not lead to complacency.

Even basic home massage requires a degree of knowledge.

