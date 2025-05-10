Thai Health Chiefs Warn Against Dangerous Massage Spots After Fatal Incident

Thailand's Public Health Ministry has issued a stark warning about the dangers of massaging certain areas of the body, following a tragic incident where a neck massage reportedly led to the recipient's death.
Health officials and experts in Thai traditional medicine have highlighted specific "danger zones" that should be strictly avoided during massage, including along bones, major blood vessels, and nerve centres.
Minister Somsak Thepsuthin addressed the recent case, acknowledging the numerous benefits of massage for relaxation, pain relief, and improved circulation.
However, he stressed the critical importance of correct technique. Referring to the recent fatality where a wife's attempt to relieve her husband's aches through massage tragically resulted in brain death, he cautioned that past harmless experiences with minor home massages should not lead to complacency.
Even basic home massage requires a degree of knowledge.
The Minister consulted the Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine, which identified the following absolutely prohibited areas for massage:
Areas requiring particular care include pressure points intended to "open the wind gates," which should only be pressed briefly (under 45 seconds and only once), and key nerve centres such as the inner elbow, wrist, and inner knee.
The advice from experts is clear: for safety and effective relief, individuals should seek massage from licensed Thai traditional medicine practitioners or applied practitioners at establishments employing therapists trained and certified by the Ministry of Public Health.
Dr Somruek Chungsaman, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine, emphasised that qualified Thai massage therapists in healthcare settings must hold professional licences.
In other establishments, therapists must have completed standardised Thai massage training accredited by the Department of Health Service Support before offering therapeutic or relaxation massage.
Prior to any massage, therapists should take a patient's medical history and conduct an assessment, including any existing illnesses or previous treatments, and ideally check blood pressure to inform the massage approach.
Specific caution is advised for vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions such as joint dislocations, heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer, and deep vein thrombosis.
These individuals should receive appropriate treatment from Thai traditional medicine practitioners who have completed Ministry of Public Health-approved training.
Crucially, individuals with underlying health issues should seek a diagnosis from a skilled and experienced Thai traditional medicine practitioner before undergoing any massage therapy.