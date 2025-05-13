Thailand\'s Edible Insect Market Poised for Explosive Growth

Thailand is positioning itself to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global edible insect market, which experts predict will grow by 25.1% annually between 2025 and 2030, as consumers worldwide increasingly turn to sustainable protein alternatives.

Already ranked as the world's sixth-largest insect exporter, Thailand's deep-rooted expertise in insect farming and growing domestic market acceptance provide a solid foundation for expansion in this emerging sector.

The shift toward insect protein comes as environmentally conscious consumers seek alternatives to traditional livestock farming, which generates approximately 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

By comparison, insect farming produces remarkably lower environmental impacts:

Producing one kilogram of insect protein generates just one kilogram of CO₂ equivalent—27 to 40 times less than conventional livestock

Requires 5-13 times less water and feed than cattle, pigs, and chickens

Can operate in limited spaces with significantly higher efficiency