Rainy season to begin with above-average rainfall in upper Thailand

In the latter half of the season (August to October), rainfall levels are forecast to be close to the seasonal average, except for the eastern coast of the South, where rainfall is expected to be around 10% below average.
The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has highlighted that slippery roads and reduced visibility are major contributing factors to the increase in road accidents during this period.
Citing data from the rainy seasons between 2022 and 2024, the DDC reported that an average of 1,350 people lost their lives in road accidents each month during the May–October period—equating to more than 8,100 deaths per year.
These figures serve as a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness and increased vigilance, the department stated.
To minimise risks and prevent accidents during the rainy season, the department advises motorists to ensure both vehicle and driver readiness by following these guidelines:
“DDC strongly urges the public to adhere to these seven safety measures to protect themselves and others on the road throughout the 2025 rainy season,” the statement concluded.