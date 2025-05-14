Rainy season to begin with above-average rainfall in upper Thailand

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025

The rainy season will officially begin on May 15, with rainfall in upper Thailand is expected to exceed the average by 5–10% until mid-July, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

In the latter half of the season (August to October), rainfall levels are forecast to be close to the seasonal average, except for the eastern coast of the South, where rainfall is expected to be around 10% below average.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has highlighted that slippery roads and reduced visibility are major contributing factors to the increase in road accidents during this period.

Citing data from the rainy seasons between 2022 and 2024, the DDC reported that an average of 1,350 people lost their lives in road accidents each month during the May–October period—equating to more than 8,100 deaths per year.

These figures serve as a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness and increased vigilance, the department stated.

To minimise risks and prevent accidents during the rainy season, the department advises motorists to ensure both vehicle and driver readiness by following these guidelines:

  • Plan your route in advance – Check traffic conditions and be aware of areas prone to flooding.
  • Inspect your windscreen wipers – Ensure they are in good working condition and adjust the wiper speed as needed for visibility.
  • Check the weather forecast – Always listen to weather reports before setting out.
  • Examine your tyres – Make sure the treads are in good condition for effective water dispersion and grip.
  • Keep headlights on at all times during rain – Even during daylight hours, to increase visibility for other drivers.
  • Reduce your speed – Drive no faster than 30–50 kilometres per hour in rainy conditions to improve braking distance and vehicle control.
  • Stay alert – Be mindful of the high accident statistics and perform a thorough vehicle check before every journey.

“DDC strongly urges the public to adhere to these seven safety measures to protect themselves and others on the road throughout the 2025 rainy season,” the statement concluded.

 

