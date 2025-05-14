Rainy season to begin with above-average rainfall in upper Thailand

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has highlighted that slippery roads and reduced visibility are major contributing factors to the increase in road accidents during this period.

Citing data from the rainy seasons between 2022 and 2024, the DDC reported that an average of 1,350 people lost their lives in road accidents each month during the May–October period—equating to more than 8,100 deaths per year.

These figures serve as a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness and increased vigilance, the department stated.