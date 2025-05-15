Thailand unveils new “Zoo of the Future” in Pathum Thani

On May 14, Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, along with Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and their delegation, visited the construction site of Thailand’s new zoo in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province.

They were welcomed by Assoc Prof Dr Jessada Tonawanik, Chairman of the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPO), Jongkolnee Kaewsod, Acting Director of the ZPO, and other executives and staff.

The new zoo is located in the Rangsit wetlands area, Khlong 6, Rangsit Subdistrict, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani. It is being developed as a "Zoo of the Future", focusing on wildlife conservation and innovative ecosystem-based learning under the concept of a “Biodiversity Park.” The design aims to replicate animals’ natural habitats as closely as possible to promote understanding of biodiversity and balance animal well-being with visitor experience.

The zoo's design is inspired by the floodplain landscape of the Rangsit fields, harmonizing with the surrounding environment. Animal exhibits will feature open, barrier-free views to allow visitors to feel immersed in the animals’ habitats, in line with the concept of seamlessly connecting “people – animals – nature.”