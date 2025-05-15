Thailand unveils new “Zoo of the Future” in Pathum Thani

On May 14, Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, along with Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and their delegation, visited the construction site of Thailand’s new zoo in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province.
They were welcomed by Assoc Prof Dr Jessada Tonawanik, Chairman of the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPO), Jongkolnee Kaewsod, Acting Director of the ZPO, and other executives and staff.
The new zoo is located in the Rangsit wetlands area, Khlong 6, Rangsit Subdistrict, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani. It is being developed as a "Zoo of the Future", focusing on wildlife conservation and innovative ecosystem-based learning under the concept of a “Biodiversity Park.” The design aims to replicate animals’ natural habitats as closely as possible to promote understanding of biodiversity and balance animal well-being with visitor experience.
The zoo's design is inspired by the floodplain landscape of the Rangsit fields, harmonizing with the surrounding environment. Animal exhibits will feature open, barrier-free views to allow visitors to feel immersed in the animals’ habitats, in line with the concept of seamlessly connecting “people – animals – nature.”
Animal zones will be designed so animals can see each other across natural boundaries, such as dry moats, water channels, or elevation changes. These ensure safety while preserving a realistic and engaging atmosphere for visitors.
More than just a place to see animals, the zoo will be a “living learning space” that fosters environmental awareness for people of all ages through lifelong learning. It will serve as an international-level environmental classroom.
The project integrates modern technologies in areas such as ticketing, visitor management, and data protection. A central information center will securely store and manage zoo data.
Dubbed “Thailand’s New National Zoo,” the project combines conservation, education, and immersive technology in a model that sets a new standard for zoos in the region.
The Cabinet approved the project on July 26, 2022, with a total budget of 10.97 billion baht, to be implemented in two phases:
The zoo is expected to open fully to the public by 2029.
Once completed, it will be a national source of pride, enhancing both the economy and education. It aims to attract students and the general public for study and leisure, and will play a vital role in environmental conservation under the “Green Zoo” concept, which emphasizes reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“The zoo will serve as a public space for recreation and exercise, and as a center for wildlife conservation and research,” said Chalermchai. “It is expected to become a major tourism hub, generating income for local communities and attracting both Thai and international visitors.”