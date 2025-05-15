Thailand\'s rainy season begins, expected to last until mid-October

The department also forecasts intermittent dry spells and one to two tropical storms during this period.

Rainy season timeline

Early season (May–July): Northern Thailand is expected to receive 5–10% more rainfall than average.

Northern Thailand is expected to receive 5–10% more rainfall than average. Late June to early July: Dry spells may occur in the North, Northeast and upper Central regions.

Dry spells may occur in the North, Northeast and upper Central regions. Late season (August–October): Rainfall will generally be close to average, except for the eastern coast of the South, which may see around 10% less rainfall than usual.

From August to October, heavy rainfall and tropical storms are likely, with one or two storms expected to impact the North and Northeast.

The El Niño–La Niña phenomenon has now reached a neutral phase and is expected to remain stable through September to November. As a result, rainfall is likely to be better distributed and slightly above average overall this year.