PM orders immediate assistance, toxic water testing following Mae Sai floods

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday posted on her personal Facebook and X accounts, expressing concern over the sudden flooding in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, after heavy rains caused floodwaters to surge into several areas.

Currently performing official duties in the United Kingdom, Paetongtarn mentioned the possibility of toxic substances contaminating the floodwaters in the northern province.

“I have received reports regarding the flooding in Mae Sai, which is caused by water flowing from Myanmar into Mae Sai near Wat Phromwihan,” she said. “I have instructed Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to urgently assist the affected communities.”