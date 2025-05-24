PM orders immediate assistance, toxic water testing following Mae Sai floods

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday posted on her personal Facebook and X accounts, expressing concern over the sudden flooding in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, after heavy rains caused floodwaters to surge into several areas.
Currently performing official duties in the United Kingdom, Paetongtarn mentioned the possibility of toxic substances contaminating the floodwaters in the northern province.
“I have received reports regarding the flooding in Mae Sai, which is caused by water flowing from Myanmar into Mae Sai near Wat Phromwihan,” she said. “I have instructed Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to urgently assist the affected communities.”
Paetongtarn also stated that she has instructed the Public Health Ministryu to visit the area to collect water samples and test for possible contamination, in order to alleviate public concern about the presence of toxins in the water.
“We will also conduct health checks for those affected and continue to monitor the situation closely,” she added.
The Prime Minister is currently in London, UK, and is scheduled to return to Thailand on Sunday, May 25, where her flight will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport before departing for Malaysia at 6:30 p.m.
The recent flooding in Mae Sai has raised concerns about waterborne diseases, particularly arsenic contamination, prompting officials to set up four temporary shelters at Mae Sai Municipality, Wat Phromwihan, Municipal School 1, and Mae Sai District Hall.