HM’s Rep awards winners of Bangkok Business Challenge 2025

On this occasion, Kongpan Pramoj Na Ayudhaya, Chair of the Organising Committee, presented the program booklet and delivered a report on the event, followed by an introduction of the competition’s sponsors. Suracha Udomsak, Chair of the Judging Panel, gave a summary of the competition results. The Privy Councillor then presented the awards to the winning and runner-up teams.

Now in its 23rd year, the Bangkok Business Challenge 2025 was co-hosted by Sasin School of Management and SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited. The event offers a platform for university students to showcase their potential and entrepreneurial creativity in an international arena. Recognised as Asia’s longest-running English-language global startup business plan competition for university students, the challenge contributes significantly to the development of Thailand’s startup ecosystem.

This year’s competition was held under the theme “Growing Impactful Ventures”, emphasising sustainable business development through innovations that address economic, social, and environmental challenges.