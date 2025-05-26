HM’s Rep awards winners of Bangkok Business Challenge 2025

The ceremony took place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Sasin Hall, Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University.
The event was attended by Prof Ian Fenwick, Director of Sasin School of Management, Assoc Prof Rawee Jutasriphong, Assistant to the President of Chulalongkorn University, and members of the competition organising committee.
On this occasion, Kongpan Pramoj Na Ayudhaya, Chair of the Organising Committee, presented the program booklet and delivered a report on the event, followed by an introduction of the competition’s sponsors. Suracha Udomsak, Chair of the Judging Panel, gave a summary of the competition results. The Privy Councillor then presented the awards to the winning and runner-up teams.
Now in its 23rd year, the Bangkok Business Challenge 2025 was co-hosted by Sasin School of Management and SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited. The event offers a platform for university students to showcase their potential and entrepreneurial creativity in an international arena. Recognised as Asia’s longest-running English-language global startup business plan competition for university students, the challenge contributes significantly to the development of Thailand’s startup ecosystem.
This year’s competition was held under the theme “Growing Impactful Ventures”, emphasising sustainable business development through innovations that address economic, social, and environmental challenges.
Competition Results
The MabLab team from Harvard University, USA, won the prestigious HM The King’s Award, presented by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, along with a cash prize of US$18,000.
The runner-up award and a cash prize of US$3,000 went to the Humimic Biosystems team from the University of Arkansas, USA.
In addition, MabLab also received HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Sustainability Award, presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, together with an additional cash prize of US$ 5,000.
The 2025 competition saw 308 teams from 82 universities worldwide applying to compete, with the final rounds held at Sasin School of Management from May 22 to 24, 2025.