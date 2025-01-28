Condos around CU most sought after, property portal reports

Condominiums near the prestigious Chulalongkorn University (CU) are the most sought after by buyers and tenants, a leading property portal reported on Monday.

DDproperty, one of Thailand's most popular property websites, revealed that its statistics showed a high demand for condos around CU from those looking to buy or rent.

The website added that Srinakharinwirot University ranked second in popularity for those searching for condos nearby, based on its search data.

DDproperty highlighted that areas surrounding leading universities in Bangkok have become prime locations for property developers due to their popularity among prospective buyers. The presence of electric train routes further enhances the convenience for residents travelling within the capital.