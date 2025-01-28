Condos around CU most sought after, property portal reports

Condominiums near the prestigious Chulalongkorn University (CU) are the most sought after by buyers and tenants, a leading property portal reported on Monday.
DDproperty, one of Thailand's most popular property websites, revealed that its statistics showed a high demand for condos around CU from those looking to buy or rent.
The website added that Srinakharinwirot University ranked second in popularity for those searching for condos nearby, based on its search data.
DDproperty highlighted that areas surrounding leading universities in Bangkok have become prime locations for property developers due to their popularity among prospective buyers. The presence of electric train routes further enhances the convenience for residents travelling within the capital.
The portal also cited data from the Agency for Real Estate Affairs Co., Ltd, which indicated that, as of the end of 2024, land prices around leading universities in areas such as Siam Square, Chidlom, and Ploenchit had reached as high as 3.75 million baht per square wah (approximately 1.5 billion baht per rai).
According to DDproperty, the top five universities in Bangkok where people search for condos to buy are:
Meanwhile, the top five universities and international schools in Bangkok where people search for condos to rent are: