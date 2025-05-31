Four police officers transferred after Bell 212 helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Following the tragic Bell 212 helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province on May 24, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) has ordered the transfer of four officers involved in the maintenance and operation of the helicopter.

The crash, which resulted in the deaths of three officers—Pol Maj Pratheung Chulert (pilot), Pol Capt Songphol Boonchai (pilot), and Pol Lt Thinnakrit Suwannoi (mechanic)—prompted an investigation by the RTP’s Office of Inspector General. The crash occurred just weeks after a previous accident involving another police aircraft in the region, raising concerns about the maintenance practices of the Police Aviation Division.

As a result, National Police Chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet issued an order to transfer the following personnel:

Pol Maj Gen Amnat Dechabunleung , Commander of the Police Aviation Division

, Commander of the Police Aviation Division Pol Col Danchai Phimsarn , Deputy Commander of the Police Aviation Division

, Deputy Commander of the Police Aviation Division Pol Col Phichaisak Phanyophorn , Aircraft Technician (Grade 5)

, Aircraft Technician (Grade 5) Acting Pol Lt Col Suthep Wongkuan, Aircraft Technician (Grade 2)

They have been assigned to inactive positions at the Royal Thai Police Operations Centre while an investigation into the crash continues. Pol Col Narong Iemsom, Deputy Commander of the Police Aviation Division, has been appointed as the interim commander of the unit.