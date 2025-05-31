Four police officers transferred after Bell 212 helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Following the tragic Bell 212 helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province on May 24, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) has ordered the transfer of four officers involved in the maintenance and operation of the helicopter.
The crash, which resulted in the deaths of three officers—Pol Maj Pratheung Chulert (pilot), Pol Capt Songphol Boonchai (pilot), and Pol Lt Thinnakrit Suwannoi (mechanic)—prompted an investigation by the RTP’s Office of Inspector General. The crash occurred just weeks after a previous accident involving another police aircraft in the region, raising concerns about the maintenance practices of the Police Aviation Division.
As a result, National Police Chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet issued an order to transfer the following personnel:
They have been assigned to inactive positions at the Royal Thai Police Operations Centre while an investigation into the crash continues. Pol Col Narong Iemsom, Deputy Commander of the Police Aviation Division, has been appointed as the interim commander of the unit.
Pol Gen Thatchai Pitanilabutr, the Police Inspector-General, revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the crash was caused by the loss of control due to a damaged tail rotor, which may have been severed by the main rotor. This could have occurred due to two loose bolts that were supposed to secure the tail rotor, causing the main rotor to strike the tail, resulting in the crash.
However, Thatchai emphasized that it is still unclear whether the bolts were improperly maintained or whether they came loose during regular operation. The helicopter had over 600 hours remaining in its operational life, and a full technical inspection will be conducted to confirm the cause.
The investigation will also examine whether the crash was due to manufacturing defects, incorrect maintenance, unforeseen circumstances, or pilot error. Initial evidence suggests that pilot error is unlikely, and the investigation will focus on the first three possibilities.
The Royal Thai Police has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and prevent future accidents.