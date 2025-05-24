Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills 3, one parachutes to safety

A helicopter crashed in Ban Nong Kok, Ao Noi Subdistrict, Muang District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province on Saturday, May 24, killing three people. One person reportedly managed to parachute to safety.

Witnesses said the crash occurred around 1:00 PM, and that one person was seen jumping out of the helicopter with a parachute before it went down.

Rescue officials found three charred bodies in the fiery wreckage of the helicopter.

Initial investigations revealed that the helicopter belongs to the Royal Thai Police. Authorities are currently working to determine the cause of the crash and gather more details about the injured and fatalities.