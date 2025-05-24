Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills 3, one parachutes to safety

A helicopter crashed in Ban Nong Kok, Ao Noi Subdistrict, Muang District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province on Saturday, May 24, killing three people. One person reportedly managed to parachute to safety.
Witnesses said the crash occurred around 1:00 PM, and that one person was seen jumping out of the helicopter with a parachute before it went down.
Rescue officials found three charred bodies in the fiery wreckage of the helicopter.
Initial investigations revealed that the helicopter belongs to the Royal Thai Police. Authorities are currently working to determine the cause of the crash and gather more details about the injured and fatalities.
At 1:53 PM, the Royal Thai Police reported that a Bell 212 helicopter, serial number 2215, from the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit had crashed in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Initial reports confirm that two pilots and one mechanic have died.
Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Pol Maj Gen Nakharin Sukhonthawit, Commander of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, revealed that a Royal Thai Police helicopter crashed near Wat Nong Phang Phuay, Ko Lak Subdistrict, Muang District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.
Initial reports confirm that all three individuals onboard were found dead.
The victims are identified as:
Regarding the mission, the Police Aviation Division is currently investigating whether the helicopter took off from the Tha Raeng Subdistrict in Bangkok on a provincial mission, or if it was a helicopter based locally performing its regular duties.