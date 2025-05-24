Bell 212 helicopter: Serving over 50 years in Thai police aviation

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday (May 24) when a Bell 212 helicopter of the Royal Thai Police crashed in Ko Lak Subdistrict, Muang District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The crash resulted in the deaths of three officers: Pol Maj Pratheung Chulert (pilot), Pol Capt Songphol Boonchai (pilot), and Pol Lt Thinnakrit Suwannoi (mechanic).

The Bell 212 helicopter has been part of the Royal Thai Police’s Aviation Division since 1973. It is one of 16 helicopters in total, with serial numbers ranging from 2209 to 2224, and has served the police aviation unit for nearly five decades.