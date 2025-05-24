Bell 212 helicopter: Serving over 50 years in Thai police aviation

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday (May 24) when a Bell 212 helicopter of the Royal Thai Police crashed in Ko Lak Subdistrict, Muang District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.
The crash resulted in the deaths of three officers: Pol Maj Pratheung Chulert (pilot), Pol Capt Songphol Boonchai (pilot), and Pol Lt Thinnakrit Suwannoi (mechanic).
The Bell 212 helicopter has been part of the Royal Thai Police’s Aviation Division since 1973. It is one of 16 helicopters in total, with serial numbers ranging from 2209 to 2224, and has served the police aviation unit for nearly five decades.
The Bell 212 is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PT6T-3B engines, delivering a total of 1,800 horsepower. It can reach a maximum speed of 130 knots (approximately 240 km/h) and has a cruising speed of 100 knots (approximately 185 km/h). The helicopter has a maximum payload capacity of 11,200 pounds (approximately 5,080 kg) and can carry 13 passengers (including crew). It has a maximum flight endurance of about 2 hours and 20 minutes and a maximum altitude of approximately 6,100 meters.
Throughout its years of service, the Bell 212 has been used in many vital operations to assist the public and support security efforts, including disaster relief missions such as the 2004 tsunami and the 2011 major flooding. Additionally, it has played a key role in military training, the transportation of supplies, aerial surveillance, and emergency medical evacuations for urgent patient transport.
The Bell 212 continues to serve in police aviation units in provincial areas, primarily supporting the Border Patrol Police (BPP) in maintaining security along Thailand's borders and assisting communities in remote areas.
This helicopter crash marks the loss of valuable personnel from the Royal Thai Police and an important aircraft that has long served the nation and its people. Relevant authorities will investigate the cause of this tragic accident.