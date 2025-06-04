Army Air Defence Command inspects combat readiness from air threats

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 04, 2025

Lt Gen Paiboon Phumpichet, commander of the Army Air Defence Command, conducted an inspection of the specialised anti-aircraft artillery battery in Bangkok on Tuesday.

According to a statement on the Command’s official Facebook page, the unit is fully prepared to support the main ground forces, particularly in countering aerial threats, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

During his visit, the commander addressed the troops, highlighting the vital role played by the unit in safeguarding national airspace and territorial integrity from enemy air attacks.

Army Air Defence Command inspects combat readiness from air threats

"The soldiers of the anti-aircraft artillery battery serve as the frontline of air defence, tasked with protecting our sovereignty and national security through the use of modern weaponry and unwavering courage," he stated.

Army Air Defence Command inspects combat readiness from air threats

Paiboon further affirmed the Army Air Defence Command’s ongoing commitment to strengthening combat readiness in response to hybrid threats at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels.

Army Air Defence Command inspects combat readiness from air threats

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy