Army Air Defence Command inspects combat readiness from air threats

According to a statement on the Command’s official Facebook page, the unit is fully prepared to support the main ground forces, particularly in countering aerial threats, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS).
During his visit, the commander addressed the troops, highlighting the vital role played by the unit in safeguarding national airspace and territorial integrity from enemy air attacks.
"The soldiers of the anti-aircraft artillery battery serve as the frontline of air defence, tasked with protecting our sovereignty and national security through the use of modern weaponry and unwavering courage," he stated.
Paiboon further affirmed the Army Air Defence Command’s ongoing commitment to strengthening combat readiness in response to hybrid threats at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels.