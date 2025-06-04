‘Luangpu Sila’ donates cash and rice to support 2nd Army Region

The donation was formally received by Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, at the Suranaree Task Force headquarters in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday.
The entire sum will be allocated towards the construction of residential facilities at the Suranaree Task Force base, which is tasked with border security operations. Additionally, the funds will be used to procure essential equipment and weaponry currently in short supply, ensuring the continued protection of national sovereignty.
The donation will also support the acquisition of various tools and resources to improve living and working conditions for troops stationed at the operational base.