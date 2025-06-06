Thai Airways shuts down Thai Smile after 12 years of losses

According to a report from Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, the airline notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on June 5, 2025, that it had completed the legal process to dissolve Thai Smile Airways Co., Ltd., in which it held a 99.99% stake.

The decision followed the resolution passed at the 14th Executive Plan Administrator Meeting on May 8, 2025, which approved proceeding with the legal dissolution of Thai Smile. The registration of the dissolution was finalized with the Department of Business Development (DBD) under the Ministry of Commerce on June 5.

Thai Airways confirmed that the closure of the subsidiary will have no impact on its ongoing operations and that the legal liquidation process will continue accordingly.