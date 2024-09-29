THAI to terminate Thai Smile for good, CEO says

Thai Airways International will no longer keep its loss-ridden Thai Smile Airways budget airline but will terminate it now that it has transferred a fleet of 20 Airbus A320 planes to THAI, the parent airline's chief executive officer said.

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri said that after the fleet was transferred to be under operation by THAI, they generated more income than when they were under operation of Thai Smile.

The fleet was earlier used on average at no more than nine hours per day under Thai Smile but now their usage has risen to 10.5 hours per day, Chai said.

He explained that the fleet was used on routes to China and India, so the planes were flown at night for longer hours.