Thai Commander: Over 400 protests filed against Cambodian border violations

7. On February 28, 2025, Cambodia burned down the Trimuk Pavilion and advanced their forces to the alstonia scholaris tree, which intrudes approximately 150 metres into Thai sovereignty. They also dug a trench, destroyed the watershed, and violated MoU 43.

8. We have tried to resolve the issue peacefully, with patience and restraint. We have held negotiations many times, requesting the withdrawal of troops that encroached on Thai sovereignty, but Cambodia refused to pull back. Eventually, weapons were used on May 28, 2025.

9. Thai commanders at all levels have sought peaceful solutions, repeatedly negotiating for the withdrawal of troops from the encroached area. Cambodia claims those forces were already stationed there before MOU43, which is absolutely untrue. If troops had been there last year (August 2024), how could I have walked through that point to reach the Trimuk Pavilion?

10. Cambodia claims it is under aggression and that Thailand is not resolving the issue peacefully. They threaten to escalate the conflict to the International Court of Justice, saying it will bring closure. But how can there be closure?

11. Cambodia continues to reinforce troops and bring in weapons, attempting to extend control to other parts of the border that were previously unoccupied forest or hills. If we deploy forces to defend our sovereignty, it becomes a direct confrontation. For what purpose?

12. We have already agreed rules between our two sides. Wouldn’t it be better to face each other openly and talk like men? If this goes to court, our children will end up adversaries forever. What good can come from that, if we still consider each other friends?



