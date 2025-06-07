Thai Commander: Over 400 protests filed against Cambodian border violations

Maj Gen Nutt Sri-in, Deputy Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, posted a detailed message on his personal Facebook page on June 7, 2025, highlighting key historical and legal facts surrounding the Thai-Cambodian border dispute. He wrote:
“The Truth...
1. Thailand and Cambodia have long-standing border issues, primarily because the two sides rely on different historical maps.
2. The 1:200,000-scale map often referenced was produced as part of the Franco-Siam Treaties of 1904 and 1907. It is a rough-scale map with several discrepancies from the actual watershed line.
3. To address these differences, both countries agreed to establish the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) to work together on producing an officially accepted border line and demarcation markers.
4. While the JBC carries out its work, a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2000 (commonly referred to as MOU43) provides guidelines for both sides. Notably, Article 5 prohibits any alteration of terrain that could impact the watershed boundary.
5. In the past, Cambodia has consistently violated MOU43 by expanding communities, building casinos, and cultivating crops near the border—actions that damage the watershed. We have lodged more than 400 protests, but cooperation to resolve the issues has been minimal. Meanwhile, on our side, the area falls under national park status, so no such actions can be taken.
6. Before the burning of the Trimuk Pavilion on February 28, 2025, Cambodian troops were stationed no closer than 500 metres from the border. Our forces were similarly positioned. The area in between was a zone of peace, where both sides came and went, coordinated, and resolved issues through dialogue.
7. On February 28, 2025, Cambodia burned down the Trimuk Pavilion and advanced their forces to the alstonia scholaris tree, which intrudes approximately 150 metres into Thai sovereignty. They also dug a trench, destroyed the watershed, and violated MoU 43.
8. We have tried to resolve the issue peacefully, with patience and restraint. We have held negotiations many times, requesting the withdrawal of troops that encroached on Thai sovereignty, but Cambodia refused to pull back. Eventually, weapons were used on May 28, 2025.
9. Thai commanders at all levels have sought peaceful solutions, repeatedly negotiating for the withdrawal of troops from the encroached area. Cambodia claims those forces were already stationed there before MOU43, which is absolutely untrue. If troops had been there last year (August 2024), how could I have walked through that point to reach the Trimuk Pavilion?
10. Cambodia claims it is under aggression and that Thailand is not resolving the issue peacefully. They threaten to escalate the conflict to the International Court of Justice, saying it will bring closure. But how can there be closure?
11. Cambodia continues to reinforce troops and bring in weapons, attempting to extend control to other parts of the border that were previously unoccupied forest or hills. If we deploy forces to defend our sovereignty, it becomes a direct confrontation. For what purpose?
12. We have already agreed rules between our two sides. Wouldn’t it be better to face each other openly and talk like men? If this goes to court, our children will end up adversaries forever. What good can come from that, if we still consider each other friends?