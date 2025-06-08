Authorities seize 346 tonnes of smuggled chicken feet amid bird flu concerns

The DLD subsequently seized all the chicken feet and filed legal complaints against the perpetrators. Additionally, they planned to coordinate with the Customs Department to pursue relevant charges under the Customs Act.

The department also intends to collaborate with the Central Investigation Bureau to trace the masterminds and networks involved in the smuggling operation.

For the confiscated chicken feet, DLD officials collected random samples and sent them for laboratory analysis to detect any hazardous pathogens, particularly avian influenza, to assess the health risks to animals and ensure consumer safety.

DLD officials noted that this operation aligns with Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat and Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilathayakorn’s policy to crack down on the illegal import of livestock products.

The objective is to prevent foreign disease outbreaks, protect domestic consumers, and maintain a fair livestock market for Thai farmers.