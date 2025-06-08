Authorities seize 346 tonnes of smuggled chicken feet amid bird flu concerns

Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, director-general of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD), stated that the department had collaborated with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) to inspect the cold storage facility of a company in Mueang Samut Sakhon district following complaints about illegal imports of poultry carcasses, specifically chicken feet, without authorisation.
A covert investigation revealed that a portion of the confiscated chicken feet originated from Brazil, where avian influenza outbreaks have been reported. Upon inspecting the cold storage facility, authorities found large quantities of frozen chicken feet packaged in bags and boxes indicating production sources from Brazil, Chile, Turkey and Germany.
An examination of the facility’s deposit records confirmed a total of 346,390 kilograms, or approximately 346.39 tonnes, of stored chicken feet, an act deemed illegal under Sections 22 and 31 of the Animal Epidemics Act BE 2558 (2015).
The DLD subsequently seized all the chicken feet and filed legal complaints against the perpetrators. Additionally, they planned to coordinate with the Customs Department to pursue relevant charges under the Customs Act.
The department also intends to collaborate with the Central Investigation Bureau to trace the masterminds and networks involved in the smuggling operation.
For the confiscated chicken feet, DLD officials collected random samples and sent them for laboratory analysis to detect any hazardous pathogens, particularly avian influenza, to assess the health risks to animals and ensure consumer safety.
DLD officials noted that this operation aligns with Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat and Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilathayakorn’s policy to crack down on the illegal import of livestock products.
The objective is to prevent foreign disease outbreaks, protect domestic consumers, and maintain a fair livestock market for Thai farmers.