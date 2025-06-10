Interior Ministry orders survey of shelters in seven border provinces

The directive, issued by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, comes in response to rising tensions between Thai and Cambodian troops following a confrontation in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, on May 28.
Anutin reportedly visited Nam Yuen district on Sunday (June 8), where he observed an urgent need to accelerate efforts related to the provision and maintenance of shelters.
According to a letter from the Interior Ministry, officials in the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat have been instructed to survey shelters in detail across four key areas:
The ministry also urged provincial authorities to submit their reports by 12pm on Tuesday (June 10) via email, so that the relevant departments can take further action promptly.
This urgent measure reflects the government’s concern for the safety of people living along the border and its preparedness to respond to any unforeseen developments.