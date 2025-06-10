Interior Ministry orders survey of shelters in seven border provinces

Anutin reportedly visited Nam Yuen district on Sunday (June 8), where he observed an urgent need to accelerate efforts related to the provision and maintenance of shelters.

According to a letter from the Interior Ministry, officials in the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat have been instructed to survey shelters in detail across four key areas: