Vietnamese \'Romance Scammers\' Busted in Thai Luxury Villa Raid

Thai police have dismantled a major call centre operation run by a gang of 27 Vietnamese nationals, who set up their base in luxury villas in the suburbs of Bangkok to perpetrate an elaborate 'romance scam' that defrauded victims of tens of millions of baht.

The bust, led by Pol Lt Col Paiboon Sorso, Deputy Superintendent of the Patrol Division, saw 191 police officers storm the illicit operation, apprehending 27 individuals and confiscating a significant cache of evidence including 116 mobile phones, 45 computers, and five grams of ketamine.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poonsawas, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, revealed that the investigation was triggered by public complaints about a suspicious gathering of foreign nationals.

Subsequent enquiries by patrol police confirmed that individuals had rented two properties in an upscale village on the city's outskirts, displaying behaviour that warranted a police intervention.

The gang, comprising five women and 22 men, reportedly travelled from Hanoi, Vietnam, entering Thailand in October 2024 on tourist visas – allowing only a 60-day stay.

Most members entered via the Khlong Luek checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province before forming the call centre operation.

