OAG tightens prosecution guidelines for drunk driving cases

“The new prosecution guidelines aim to ensure effectiveness in line with the current road safety issues and the significant damage to life and property,” said Kosonlavat Intujunyong, director-general of the OAG’s Office of Public Rights and Legal Aid, on Wednesday.
The circular notice, signed by Deputy Attorney General Jumpon Phansumrit, establishes a prosecution guideline and highlights the severe hazards on Thai roads caused by drunk driving incidents.
The guideline stipulates that upon receiving a case file, prosecutors must assess whether the accused's driving behaviour showed a disregard for the safety of others, in accordance with Section 43 (8) of the Land Traffic Act BE 2525 (1982).
If it is determined that the defendant drove without regard for the safety of others or caused harm, and the charge has not yet been presented, the prosecutor must instruct the police to add the appropriate charge.
Additionally, in the prosecution of such cases, the prosecutor is required to request that the court order the confiscation of the vehicle involved.