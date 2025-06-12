Thai Social Security Fund Faces Scrutiny Over 'Inflated' Skyy9 Building Purchase

Thailand's Social Security Fund (SSF) is under intense scrutiny following a high-level investigation that concluded its acquisition of the Skyy9 building in Bangkok was significantly overpriced, potentially costing the state fund billions of baht more than its true market value.

Reports from the Ministry of Interior confirm that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul personally signed an order earlier this month.

This directive formally notified Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Minister of Labour, of the investigative findings, which suggest the SSF's purchase of the Skyy9 building for over 6.9 billion baht was excessively expensive.

In a handwritten instruction, Anutin commanded the Labour Minister to proceed rigorously according to regulations and laws, demanding step-by-step progress reports.

He also established a committee, chaired by Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary for Interior, to audit the Social Security Office’s (SSO) budget expenditure concerning the controversial acquisition.

The completed audit of the SSO's investment in the Skyy9 building concluded that its market value at the time of transaction should have fallen within the range of approximately 3.428 billion to 3.863 billion baht.

Given the SSF’s purchase price of over 6.9 billion baht, the report unequivocally states the building was overpriced. The Permanent Secretary for Interior subsequently submitted an urgent report on these findings to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin on 30th May.