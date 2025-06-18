Thailand weather alert: thunderstorms and rough seas forecast for June 18

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its daily weather forecast for Wednesday, June 18, warning of thunderstorms across many parts of the country over the next 24 hours. The conditions are driven by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thunderstorms are expected in several regions, with rough seas in the upper Andaman Sea. Waves are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, and could exceed 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The department has advised all mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms due to heightened risk of high waves and strong winds.