Thailand weather alert: thunderstorms and rough seas forecast for June 18

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its daily weather forecast for Wednesday, June 18, warning of thunderstorms across many parts of the country over the next 24 hours. The conditions are driven by a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Thunderstorms are expected in several regions, with rough seas in the upper Andaman Sea. Waves are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, and could exceed 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
The department has advised all mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms due to heightened risk of high waves and strong winds.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-36°C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 34-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Satun; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers mostly in the afternoon to evening; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 33-36°C.