Army chief reaffirms commitment to democracy and national sovereignty, urges unity

Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, revealed on Thursday that General Pana Klaewblaudtuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), expressed his concern over the current political situation in Thailand.

Pana urged the Thai people to trust the army, which remains steadfast in upholding the democratic system, with the King as the head of state. The army is also ready to perform its duty to protect the nation’s sovereignty to the best of its ability, using the existing mechanisms.