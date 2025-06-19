Army chief reaffirms commitment to democracy and national sovereignty, urges unity

Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, revealed on Thursday that General Pana Klaewblaudtuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), expressed his concern over the current political situation in Thailand.
Pana urged the Thai people to trust the army, which remains steadfast in upholding the democratic system, with the King as the head of state. The army is also ready to perform its duty to protect the nation’s sovereignty to the best of its ability, using the existing mechanisms.
The army chief emphasised that, when considering the situation comprehensively, the most important factor at this time is that "Thai people must unite" in protecting the nation’s sovereignty from ill-intentioned parties, prioritising the country’s best interests.
Political analysts believe that the army chief’s statement was aimed at dismissing rumours of a looming military coup amid the rising political turmoil within the government and ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.