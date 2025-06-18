2nd Army Region chief responds to Paetongtarn’s comments, says he understands and focuses on national duty

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, stated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called to clarify her conversation with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and former Prime Minister. The discussion aimed to ease tensions over the Thai-Cambodian border and was described as a private discussion.

Boonsin said he told the Prime Minister: “I have no issues, I understand.”

He added that Paetongtarn thanked him for his understanding, confirming that he holds no ill feelings and is focused on working for the nation and the benefit of the people.

Boonsin also mentioned that he was on his way to visit injured soldiers from his command who were hurt during border duties, emphasising that he was working as usual without any concerns.