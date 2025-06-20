Deputy Defence Minister: Leaked audio clip not a coincidence, calls for unity to protect Thailand's sovereignty

General Natthapon Nakpanich, Deputy Defence Minister and Director of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM), on Friday addressed the recent political crisis following the leak of a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, former Cambodian Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian Senate.
Natthapon explained that over the past 4-5 months, Thailand has faced a fragile and challenging situation along its Thai-Cambodian border. The tension has not only challenged the country’s sovereignty but has also tested the nation’s preparedness and unity. In response, the government has decided to establish the SOC-TCBSM, also known as “Team Thailand”, to handle this situation effectively.
“In the past, we have worked under diplomatic frameworks to resolve border issues, especially through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), a cooperative effort with Cambodia for over 26 years,” he said. “However, recent developments, including the release of the leaked audio clip, have escalated the tension. This was not a coincidence but part of a complex plan aimed at weakening Thailand. The leaked audio was not merely about diplomatic strategy; it was about ‘killing all the birds with one stone’. We will not allow them to succeed.”
In terms of politics, Natthapon preferred not to comment directly, leaving it to the appropriate political mechanisms. However, he reassured that the SOC-TCBSM was established to handle unforeseen events like the current crisis and will continue to operate effectively.
“We must focus on the people, on the border areas, and ask ourselves how we can bring peace, unity, and security to the nation. We must ensure that people can live their daily lives in peace as they have always done,” he said.
The Deputy Defence Minister called on all to unite and said that the government, through “Team Thailand”, would work towards short-term integration and long-term solutions, guided by principles of “caution, wisdom, and peace-building”. He stressed that the nation’s interests must remain paramount.
“We must work with respect for one another, discuss matters patiently, and stand firm on the principles of cooperation. We must remain united and not be swayed by provocations. Our ideological differences should not weaken our unity,” he said.
Natthapon concluded by expressing that, even if he is no longer in this position in the future, he will entrust his heart to those who are courageous enough to think, act, and protect the country with dignity.
“Even though one day I may not be in this position, I leave my heart with all of you, trusting in the hands of those who are brave enough to think, act, and protect this land with honour.”