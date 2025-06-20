Deputy Defence Minister: Leaked audio clip not a coincidence, calls for unity to protect Thailand's sovereignty

General Natthapon Nakpanich, Deputy Defence Minister and Director of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM), on Friday addressed the recent political crisis following the leak of a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, former Cambodian Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian Senate.

Natthapon explained that over the past 4-5 months, Thailand has faced a fragile and challenging situation along its Thai-Cambodian border. The tension has not only challenged the country’s sovereignty but has also tested the nation’s preparedness and unity. In response, the government has decided to establish the SOC-TCBSM, also known as “Team Thailand”, to handle this situation effectively.

“In the past, we have worked under diplomatic frameworks to resolve border issues, especially through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), a cooperative effort with Cambodia for over 26 years,” he said. “However, recent developments, including the release of the leaked audio clip, have escalated the tension. This was not a coincidence but part of a complex plan aimed at weakening Thailand. The leaked audio was not merely about diplomatic strategy; it was about ‘killing all the birds with one stone’. We will not allow them to succeed.”