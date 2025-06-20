Tomorrow will be the longest day of the year in Thailand, says NARIT

NARIT further explained that the Earth's seasons are caused by the tilt of the Earth's axis, which is tilted at an angle of approximately 23.5 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit around the sun.

This tilt results in varying amounts of solar energy reaching different parts of the Earth, leading to differences in temperature and the length of day and night. Thus, in summer, the days are longer than the nights, with the sun rising early and setting late. In winter, the opposite occurs: nights are longer, and the sun rises later and sets earlier.

NARIT also mentioned that the next solar-related event is the autumnal equinox, which will occur on September 23 this year.

On this day, the sun will rise directly in the east and set directly in the west, resulting in equal lengths of day and night. This marks the transition between seasons, with countries in the Northern Hemisphere entering autumn, while those in the Southern Hemisphere begin spring.

This phenomenon, which occurs annually, is significant both scientifically and culturally, NARIT concluded.