Thailand recalls ambassador to Cambodia for consultations, not severing ties

SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 2025

The recall of Thailand’s Ambassador to Cambodia was for official consultations, not a severance of diplomatic relations, the Foreign Ministry clarified on Friday.

This statement followed reports that the ambassador had been recalled amid ongoing tensions at the Thai-Cambodian border. 

The ministry explained that inviting the ambassador back to Thailand for discussions is a normal procedure and does not indicate any break in diplomatic ties. 

The ambassador is expected to return to Cambodia soon, it added.

The Foreign Ministry also urged media outlets to recognise the sensitivity of the situation and to rely on official statements from the ministry rather than other sources.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy