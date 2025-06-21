RTN to protest Cambodian drone incursion, warns of anti-drone action in Thai airspace

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has confirmed that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from Cambodia violated Thai airspace and announced plans to issue a formal protest, while preparing counter-drone measures to safeguard national sovereignty.

This response follows a request from the Governor of Battambang Province in Cambodia, who sent a sealed letter via a representative to the Governor of Chanthaburi Province, requesting an investigation into an unidentified drone incursion into Cambodian airspace between June 16 and 17.

The drone, described as unmarked and flying at an altitude of 100–300 metres during night-time hours, had reportedly entered Cambodian territory without authorisation.

In response, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command had already issued a notice requesting the public to refrain from flying drones in restricted government and military areas, citing national security concerns and the risk of disclosing classified information.