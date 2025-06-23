DOF promotes conversion of abandoned shrimp ponds for sea crab farming

Bancha Sukkaew, Director-General of the DOF, explained that Thailand’s marine shrimp farming industry had previously faced several challenges—including disease outbreaks, falling prices, and rising production costs—which forced many farmers to abandon their operations, leaving numerous ponds unused.

To address this issue, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Akara Prompao has advocated for the rehabilitation of abandoned shrimp ponds. He has encouraged farmers to shift their focus towards raising other economically viable aquatic species suitable for their existing land.

Among these alternatives, sea crabs are particularly promising, as they are easy to raise, grow quickly, tolerate environmental conditions well, and command high prices due to strong domestic and international demand.

Notably, sea crabs can be raised in the same ponds once used for shrimp without requiring significant renovations. This approach not only enhances income opportunities for coastal farmers

but also makes efficient use of existing resources, reduces land wastage, and contributes to the growth of the aquaculture sector.