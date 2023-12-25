Rare turtle, crab found flourishing in Phetchabun wildlife sanctuary

In addition to the turtle, another recent find was the “Indochinamon Bhumibol” – a freshwater crab officially identified in 2021-2022.

This species is believed to be the largest freshwater crab in Thailand and the second largest globally, Suphakorn said.

He added that the discovery of the two species proved that the ecosystem in the non-hunting area is abundant and supportive enough for both wildlife and Phetchabun residents.

The Indochinamon Bhumibol, first discovered in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary in Loei province in 1976, boasts distinctive dark brown, purple and orange hues.

Another unique characteristic is a mark on its shell resembling the Hindu deity “Garuda”. Endemic to Thailand, this freshwater crab can only be found in Loei and the boundary between Phetchabun and Chaiyaphum.