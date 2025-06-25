Thailand enforces stricter cannabis law, limits use to medical purposes

The government has reclassified cannabis flowers as controlled herbs, imposed tight licensing requirements, and banned sales in public spaces.

The Public Health Ministry issued the new regulation following instructions from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a recent Cabinet meeting. The move comes in response to rising concerns over the widespread misuse of cannabis. The newly announced order strictly limits its use to medical applications only.

The ministry’s announcement on controlled herbs (cannabis) 2025 was signed by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin and takes effect immediately upon its publication in the Royal Gazette. It revokes the 2022 ministerial order that had removed cannabis from the list of Category 5 narcotics under the Narcotics Act. Key details of the new regulation include: