Thailand enforces stricter cannabis law, limits use to medical purposes

The government has reclassified cannabis flowers as controlled herbs, imposed tight licensing requirements, and banned sales in public spaces.
The Public Health Ministry issued the new regulation following instructions from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a recent Cabinet meeting. The move comes in response to rising concerns over the widespread misuse of cannabis. The newly announced order strictly limits its use to medical applications only.
The ministry’s announcement on controlled herbs (cannabis) 2025 was signed by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin and takes effect immediately upon its publication in the Royal Gazette. It revokes the 2022 ministerial order that had removed cannabis from the list of Category 5 narcotics under the Narcotics Act. Key details of the new regulation include:
Reclassification of cannabis parts: Under the new regulation, only the flowering parts of the cannabis plant are classified as controlled herbs.
Licensing requirement: Individuals or organisations wishing to research, export, sell, or process cannabis flowers must obtain a licence under Section 46 of the Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Protection and Promotion Act. Licence holders are required to document the source, intended use, and quantity stored, and must submit regular reports to the registrar using standardised formats.
Sales restrictions: Cannabis flowers may only be sold between licensed entities and must originate from sources certified under Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.
Sales prohibition: The sale or processing of cannabis for commercial purposes via vending machines or online platforms is strictly prohibited. Advertising is also banned. Furthermore, cannabis sales are not permitted in locations such as temples or religious venues, dormitories, public parks, zoos, and amusement parks.
Medical use exemptions: Cannabis may be sold for medical treatment by practitioners operating under the Medical Professions Act, traditional Thai medicine practitioners, applied traditional Thai medicine practitioners, folk healers licensed under the Traditional Thai Medicine Professions Act, and Chinese medicine practitioners. Prescriptions issued under this exemption must specify the amount necessary for treatment, with a maximum usage period not exceeding 30 days.