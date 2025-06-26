Former CEO of Energy Absolute pledges to clear name after fraud charges

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has taken up the case after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Somphote, former deputy CEO Amorn Sapthaweekul, and a third suspect, Phornlert Techarattanopas.

The allegations are based on evidence suggesting that the three individuals engaged in fraudulent activities involving the purchase of foreign equipment and software for EA's solar power plant projects through two subsidiaries – EA Solar Nakhon Sawan and EA Solar Lampang – resulting in illicit profits amounting to 3.46 billion baht.

The Attorney General has since filed charges against the suspects, who are currently being sought for prosecution. There have been rumours suggesting that Somphote has fled to Hong Kong.