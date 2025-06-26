PM Paetongtarn declares drug prevention national priority

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of rehabilitating drug users, focusing on treatment and reintegration into society. The government is also promoting drug awareness and education among youth and the public to prevent initial involvement with drugs.

She called on administrative leaders, provincial governors, community leaders, and particularly families, to collaborate in monitoring and protecting communities.

Paetongtarn also expressed gratitude to all sectors—public, private, and community—for their united efforts in protecting Thai society and future generations. She extended her words of encouragement to those undergoing rehabilitation, wishing them a successful return to a healthy, normal life.

“We invite all Thai people to unite and participate in the prevention and resolution of drug-related issues under the Stop Drugs, Start Power – Unite Thai Strength to End Drug Threats campaign. Let us work together to protect our society and secure a better future for our children,” the Prime Minister concluded.