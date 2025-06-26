PM Paetongtarn declares drug prevention national priority

On Thursday (June 26), Paetongtarn delivered a speech in line with the United Nations’ declaration. She highlighted that drug abuse and trafficking continue to be persistent global and regional threats, severely affecting lives, public order, and national security.
She reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to working with government agencies, the private sector, and civil society to combat this challenge.
The Prime Minister announced that drug prevention and resolution have been declared a national priority requiring urgent and tangible action. This initiative will include legal measures and coordinated efforts across central and regional authorities to curb drug smuggling at border areas and dismantle drug trafficking networks decisively.
In response to these threats, the government has launched the Seal, Stop, Safe strategy, which strengthens border control in 52 districts to prevent transborder drug trafficking and transnational crime. Inspections at both permanent and temporary border checkpoints, including natural crossings, have been intensified.
These efforts have led to a rise in the black-market price of methamphetamine, indicating a reduction in drug accessibility, she said.
The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of rehabilitating drug users, focusing on treatment and reintegration into society. The government is also promoting drug awareness and education among youth and the public to prevent initial involvement with drugs.
She called on administrative leaders, provincial governors, community leaders, and particularly families, to collaborate in monitoring and protecting communities.
Paetongtarn also expressed gratitude to all sectors—public, private, and community—for their united efforts in protecting Thai society and future generations. She extended her words of encouragement to those undergoing rehabilitation, wishing them a successful return to a healthy, normal life.
“We invite all Thai people to unite and participate in the prevention and resolution of drug-related issues under the Stop Drugs, Start Power – Unite Thai Strength to End Drug Threats campaign. Let us work together to protect our society and secure a better future for our children,” the Prime Minister concluded.