Huge Cannabis Haul in Thailand\'s Durian Orchards

Thai rangers have discovered a significant cache of dried cannabis, amounting to 620 sacks and bundles, hidden within durian and coconut orchards in Bueng Kan province.

Authorities believe the drug's owners left it behind in anticipation of tougher new rules that Thailand's Ministry of Public Health implemented on Thursday.

Lieutenant Kowit Wongsaeng, Commander of the 2108th Ranger Company of the 21st Ranger Task Force, was alerted by an anonymous tip-off about cannabis-like materials in a durian orchard in Ban Tha Si Khai, Bueng Khong Long District.

Leading a joint operation with local officials, police, and community leaders, the team conducted an extensive search.

At the first location, an orchard north of Ban Tha Si Khai, officers found 85 jute sacks of dried cannabis scattered across the area. Each sack contained dried cannabis inflorescences.

