Thailand reclassifies cannabis bud as a controlled herb, restricts sales and advertising

On Wednesday, the Royal Gazette website published a new Ministry of Public Health regulation, officially reclassifying cannabis flower (or bud) as a controlled herb, available only for medical use. The regulation, which takes effect immediately, prohibits advertising, general sales, and recreational use of cannabis.

The main points of the new regulation are as follows:

1. Cannabis, specifically the flower part of the plant, is now classified as a controlled herb under the law.

2. Those wishing to study, export, sell, or process cannabis for commercial purposes must apply for a license under Section 46 and comply with the following conditions: