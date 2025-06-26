Thailand reclassifies cannabis bud as a controlled herb, restricts sales and advertising

THURSDAY, JUNE 26, 2025

Thailand reclassifies cannabis flower for medical use only, banning sales and advertising. New regulations enforce strict control, effective immediately.

On Wednesday, the Royal Gazette website published a new Ministry of Public Health regulation, officially reclassifying cannabis flower (or bud) as a controlled herb, available only for medical use. The regulation, which takes effect immediately, prohibits advertising, general sales, and recreational use of cannabis.

The main points of the new regulation are as follows:

1. Cannabis, specifically the flower part of the plant, is now classified as a controlled herb under the law.

2. Those wishing to study, export, sell, or process cannabis for commercial purposes must apply for a license under Section 46 and comply with the following conditions:

  • Licensees must report the source, usage, and inventory of cannabis products to the relevant authorities.
  • Exporters must notify the licensing authority of each export transaction.
  • Retailers and processors may only sell cannabis to licensed recipients under Section 46.
  • All cannabis sold must come from certified sources with approved cultivation and harvesting standards.
  • Sales of cannabis for smoking in business establishments are prohibited unless for use by certified medical professionals.
  • Cannabis may not be sold via vending machines or online platforms.
  • Cannabis advertising for commercial purposes is prohibited across all platforms.
  • Sales are banned at places of worship, dormitories, public parks, zoos, and amusement parks.

However, the sale of cannabis for medical purposes remains permitted if prescribed by licensed medical practitioners. These include medical professionals as defined by the Medical Profession Act, Thai traditional medicine practitioners, integrated Thai traditional medicine practitioners, and folk doctors under the Thai Traditional Medicine Profession Act, Chinese medicine practitioners under the Medical Profession Act, pharmacists under the Pharmacy Profession Act, and dentists under the Dentistry Profession Act.

The new regulation also mandates that businesses licensed prior to the announcement must comply with the updated rules for cannabis control.

