Heavy rain warning for North and Northeast; Bangkok may see isolated downpours

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough currently stretches across upper Myanmar and the northernmost regions of Thailand, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Laos and Vietnam. At the same time, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
This weather pattern is bringing isolated heavy rain to upper Thailand, including Bangkok and its vicinity, with very heavy rain expected in some parts of the North and Northeast. The provinces of Chiang Rai and Nan are particularly at risk of flash floods and water overflows, especially in foothill and lowland areas near waterways.
In the South, scattered thundershowers are likely, while waves in the upper Andaman Sea may reach 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are forecast to be around 1 metre, also reaching over 2 metres in stormy conditions.
The public is advised to stay alert for potential flooding and hazardous travel conditions, while all marine vessels in the Andaman Sea and Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 28-34°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin and Sisaket; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 29-33°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.