Heavy rain warning for North and Northeast; Bangkok may see isolated downpours

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough currently stretches across upper Myanmar and the northernmost regions of Thailand, extending into a low-pressure cell over upper Laos and Vietnam. At the same time, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This weather pattern is bringing isolated heavy rain to upper Thailand, including Bangkok and its vicinity, with very heavy rain expected in some parts of the North and Northeast. The provinces of Chiang Rai and Nan are particularly at risk of flash floods and water overflows, especially in foothill and lowland areas near waterways.

In the South, scattered thundershowers are likely, while waves in the upper Andaman Sea may reach 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are forecast to be around 1 metre, also reaching over 2 metres in stormy conditions.

The public is advised to stay alert for potential flooding and hazardous travel conditions, while all marine vessels in the Andaman Sea and Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms.