Traffic to Victory Monument blocked due to mass protest rally

Traffic diversion and public advisory

Motorists intending to access Victory Monument will not be able to enter the area directly. Authorities are diverting traffic to Din Daeng Soi 1, leading to Din Daeng Road as an alternative route.

Drivers approaching Victory Monument via the Si Rat Expressway are advised to exit right at Din Daeng Soi 1 and continue toward Din Daeng Road.

Authorities strongly urge motorists to avoid the Victory Monument area unless absolutely necessary, as congestion is expected to remain severe for the duration of the demonstration.

The public is advised to follow traffic officers’ instructions closely to ensure safety and minimise disruption.

Pichit Chaimongkol, a prominent figure from the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT), told reporters that today’s gathering had drawn supporters from various provinces since early morning.

In light of the growing turnout, organisers have arranged a full-scale rally programme to begin following a Buddhist prayer ceremony. The event will feature a rotating roster of speakers, alternating with live performances by invited artists.

He invited the public to join a key activity at 6pm, during which attendees are encouraged to wave Thai national flags en masse at Victory Monument, symbolising a collective stand to defend Thailand’s sovereignty.

The rally is expected to culminate in an official statement being read out on stage, followed by a keynote address from Sondhi Limthongkul, who will outline the group’s strategic direction.

Pichit confirmed that the protest will conclude at 9pm, at which point Jatuporn Prompan is scheduled to announce the next steps for the movement.

Phichit reiterated the group’s core demand: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra must resign immediately to take responsibility for remarks allegedly made in a leaked audio clip involving Hun Sen , Cambodia’s former leader.

He also called on coalition parties to withdraw from the government, accusing the current administration of compromising national sovereignty.

He stated that protest leaders plan to visit the headquarters of other coalition parties in the coming days. Earlier, the group had already submitted a letter to the United Thai Nation Party, urging it to formally leave the coalition.

“This is a call to all citizens to stand up and defend the sovereignty of our nation,” he declared.

Escalation threatened if demands ignored

Asked whether any coalition parties had responded, Pichit admitted that there had been no official response. He stressed that today’s demonstration was merely “the beginning.” If the demands continue to be ignored, the protest campaign will escalate in intensity, he warned.

He also predicted a surge in turnout later in the evening, despite reports that protest leaders in some provinces were being harassed or blocked by local authorities. “Many leaders were followed to their homes,” he said, accusing the government of intimidation.

He insisted that the movement receives no financial backing, stating, “There are no hidden sponsors, no funding pipeline. This is a people-led movement.”

Phichit estimated that up to 10,000 demonstrators would participate by nightfall. He downplayed concerns over violence, asserting that the group was working closely with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and protest security volunteers to ensure order.

“Security checkpoints for weapons are in place. If anything goes wrong, the government must be held accountable,” he warned.