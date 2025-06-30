Phumtham denies Thai request to Cambodia over border checkpoint

“I believe we have been clear from the outset,” Phumtham said. “Cambodia should exercise caution and good judgement in its remarks. The main issue Cambodia is facing right now lies within its own borders, while Thailand’s position has always been transparent.”

He reiterated that Thailand would not engage with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issue. “We have no interest in it as we have never accepted its jurisdiction,” he said. “As for other matters, they are being handled through proper channels, and the army has already clarified the situation regarding border checkpoints.”

When asked whether Thailand opening its checkpoints to facilitate the transport of goods, despite Cambodia refusing to reciprocate, would have any repercussions, Phumtham said it would not.

“Our aim is to reduce the impact on the public and on businesses. If Thailand chooses to show flexibility to avoid a crisis and ensure benefits for its people, and Cambodia refuses to do the same, that’s their decision. The Cambodian people will have to consider that for themselves,” he said.