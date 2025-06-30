Thai Authorities Brace for Heavy Rains, Deploy Teams Nationwide

Thai authorities are stepping up preparations for a period of anticipated heavy rainfall, with the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) confirming the deployment of staff and equipment to vulnerable areas across the country.

The move comes as the National Water Resources Office (NWRO) issues a warning for flash floods, sudden inundations, stagnant water, and mudslides between 1 and 5 July 2025.

The Hydro Informatics Center (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department highlighted the NWRO's alert (Announcement No. 9/2568), emphasising the risk posed by accumulated rainfall.

Particular concern is directed towards low-lying areas near major rivers and provinces along the Mekong River, which could see impacts from fluctuating water levels.