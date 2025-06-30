Thai Authorities Brace for Heavy Rains, Deploy Teams Nationwide

Thai authorities are stepping up preparations for a period of anticipated heavy rainfall, with the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) confirming the deployment of staff and equipment to vulnerable areas across the country.
The move comes as the National Water Resources Office (NWRO) issues a warning for flash floods, sudden inundations, stagnant water, and mudslides between 1 and 5 July 2025.
The Hydro Informatics Center (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department highlighted the NWRO's alert (Announcement No. 9/2568), emphasising the risk posed by accumulated rainfall.
Particular concern is directed towards low-lying areas near major rivers and provinces along the Mekong River, which could see impacts from fluctuating water levels.
Regions under close surveillance include:
In response, the Royal Irrigation Department has issued clear directives to its regional irrigation projects.
These instructions include the immediate deployment of personnel, machinery, and essential tools to at-risk zones, ensuring they are ready to provide instant assistance.
Teams are also tasked with thoroughly inspecting irrigation structures to confirm their operational readiness and adjusting water discharge from reservoirs as necessary. Furthermore, efforts to continually clear obstructions in waterways are being intensified.
All local irrigation units are instructed to monitor weather conditions and water levels closely.
They are to work in close cooperation with relevant agencies to issue advance public warnings, allowing residents ample time to prepare and mitigate potential impacts.
Members of the public who encounter problems or have concerns regarding the water situation are urged to contact their nearest irrigation project office or call the Royal Irrigation Department hotline on 1460 for assistance.