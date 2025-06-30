Fire engulfs Saraburi tissue paper factory, multiple feared dead

The blaze erupted within the Hemaraj Industrial Estate in Nong Khae district, sending thick black smoke billowing across the sky. The flames quickly engulfed the warehouse, causing extensive damage to nearly the entire structure.
Firefighters deployed multiple water trucks in an effort to contain the blaze, but their efforts were hampered by the highly flammable nature of the paper products stored inside.
By 1.20pm, initial reports indicated that around 10 people were missing. Rescue teams were actively searching the premises for survivors.
At present, one fatality has been reported on the second floor of the factory, which houses the office section. Seven others were injured and have already been taken to nearby hospitals.
The situation remains under control, with authorities working urgently to determine the cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.