Two arrested in connection with 3.4 million baht mall robbery in Bangkok

Cheraphat and Nana were arrested at a resort in Lat Lum Kaeo district, Pathum Thani, at around 1am today. Police also seized 1.9 million baht in cash, along with other items believed to have been obtained through criminal activities.
The seized items include cash, clothing worn during the crime, bank accounts, ATM cards, and other property suspected of being stolen.
The arrest followed reports stating that the victim and the group of criminals had arranged to meet at the mall for a cryptocurrency transaction. The victim had brought 3.4 million baht in cash to exchange for cryptocurrency, but was robbed by the suspects, who fled in a vehicle. The criminals reportedly used a gun and knife to commit the crime.
Initial investigations revealed that the two suspects confessed to posing as cryptocurrency agents on a Facebook group, tricking victims into a meeting under the guise of a transaction. Once they realised the victim had cash, they lured them into the car and stole the money.
The victim had previously been scammed twice, losing a total of 500,000 baht before being tricked into meeting again for a big deal worth 3.4 million baht at the mall.
Surveillance footage showed Nana driving a silver Honda Civic and acting as the getaway driver, while also helping to conceal the crime by picking up the victim.
After the robbery, the group of suspects took the two suspects to a rental house in Prachaniwet 3, where they divided the money and provided travel expenses for them to flee and hide at another resort in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani.
Police have yet to find the firearm mentioned by the victim, believing it to be a mere threat by the criminals.
The two suspects have provided information leading to the identification of five other accomplices, bringing the total number of suspects to seven. The mastermind, known as "Pun," received a 1.5-million-baht share. All suspects are believed to have been involved in similar crimes and have prior drug-related offences, with some having previously cohabited.
Police are now gathering evidence to issue arrest warrants for the remaining five suspects this afternoon and are investigating whether this group has committed similar crimes in the past. Four of the suspects not yet apprehended have prior records for theft, robbery, and drug-related offences.
Additionally, Cheraphat and Nana had previously been issued arrest warrants by Khokkram Police Station for extortion.
Siam also cautioned the public, stating that this case serves as a lesson about fraud in the cryptocurrency trade.
He warned against dealing with agents outside the system, even if the profits appear higher. In this case, the victim was enticed by an offer of a 60,000 baht return on their 3.4-million-baht investment, which led to them becoming a victim.
Police are continuing efforts to track down the remaining suspects and will pursue charges of armed robbery at night, using a vehicle to commit the crime.