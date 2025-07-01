Two arrested in connection with 3.4 million baht mall robbery in Bangkok

Cheraphat and Nana were arrested at a resort in Lat Lum Kaeo district, Pathum Thani, at around 1am today. Police also seized 1.9 million baht in cash, along with other items believed to have been obtained through criminal activities.

The seized items include cash, clothing worn during the crime, bank accounts, ATM cards, and other property suspected of being stolen.

The arrest followed reports stating that the victim and the group of criminals had arranged to meet at the mall for a cryptocurrency transaction. The victim had brought 3.4 million baht in cash to exchange for cryptocurrency, but was robbed by the suspects, who fled in a vehicle. The criminals reportedly used a gun and knife to commit the crime.

Initial investigations revealed that the two suspects confessed to posing as cryptocurrency agents on a Facebook group, tricking victims into a meeting under the guise of a transaction. Once they realised the victim had cash, they lured them into the car and stole the money.