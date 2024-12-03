Songkhla district chief denies volunteers’ claim of robbery

The chief of Songkhla’s Thepha district issued a statement on Tuesday to deny allegations that villagers from the Tha Muang subdistrict had robbed volunteers delivering relief bags to flood victims.

Traisulee Taisaranakul, the Interior Ministry spokesperson, said a social media post claiming that a group of 20 men had robbed a team of rescue volunteers in Thepha district was incorrect.

She quoted district chief Ekkachai Kaewrattana as saying that the villagers had only come out to ask for some necessities from the team and did not rob them.

He was quoted as saying that southerners normally speak very loudly and that may have scared the volunteers into thinking that they were being robbed.