NBTC board unanimously postpones decision on frequency auction results, citing incomplete documents

Under administrative law, those issuing administrative orders are entitled to receive complete and accurate information, sufficient time for review, and are required to act impartially. Issuing a decision that could have legal consequences without careful consideration could undermine its legitimacy and lead to errors, Thanapant added.

Furthermore, the case involves rights under the Administrative Procedure Act B.E. 2539 (1996), which stipulates that those with authority to issue orders must inform the public of the impact on rights (Section 30), allow the examination of official documents (Sections 31 and 32), and provide the reasons for the orders (Section 37). The lack of thoroughness in terms of information, time, and process may be seen as a violation of the principle of a fair administrative process, which is crucial for effective governance.

Regarding the frequency auction held on June 29, the event started at 9:30 a.m. and concluded at 10:48 a.m. on the same day, with a total auction price of 41,273,960,346 Baht (excluding VAT). The details are as follows:

1. Result of the Frequency Auction Group 1 (850 MHz band): No participants in the auction.

2. Result of the Frequency Auction Group 2:

2100 MHz band: The auction had 2 rounds, and the winning bidder was Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd. (AWN), a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS). AWN was allocated 3 frequency sets in the range of 1965-1980 MHz paired with 2155-2170 MHz, with a final price of 14,850,000,010 Baht (excluding VAT).

2300 MHz band: The winning bidder was True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd. (TUC), a subsidiary of True Corporation Public Company Limited. TUC was allocated 7 frequency sets in the range of 2300-2370 MHz, with a final price of 21,770,000,168 Baht (excluding VAT).

3. Result of the Frequency Auction Group 3 (1500 MHz band): The auction had 1 round, and the winning bidder was True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd. (TUC). TUC was allocated 4 frequency sets in the range of 1452-1472 MHz, with a final price of 4,653,960,168 Baht (excluding VAT).

True now holds a total of 1,350 MHz of frequency after this auction, and the total license fee to be paid is 26,423,960,336 Baht (excluding VAT), resulting in a total frequency of 1,380 MHz. Meanwhile, AIS must pay a total license fee of 14,850,000,010 Baht (excluding VAT), maintaining its frequency at 1,460 MHz.