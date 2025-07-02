NBTC board unanimously postpones decision on frequency auction results, citing incomplete documents

Following a meeting of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board on Wednesday, Clinical Prof Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, NBTC Chairman, announced that the board had unanimously voted to postpone the decision on the results of the frequency auction held on June 29, 2025.
The auction covered frequency bands 850 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz. The decision to approve the results will now be reconsidered on July 6, the last day within the seven-day regulatory period for approval after the auction’s conclusion.
Air Marshal Thanapant Raicharoen, an NBTC board member responsible for broadcasting affairs, explained that approving the auction results is an administrative order that must be conducted transparently and fairly. However, issues regarding insufficient time and late submission of documents have complicated the process.
Although the auction took place on June 29, with the results to be reviewed by July 6, the necessary documents were not received until 4:30 p.m. on July 1. Given the volume of documents, which require legal and factual scrutiny, the late submission posed a significant barrier to thorough consideration. This delay has impacted the transparency and fairness of the decision-making process, which should be carried out with due diligence, he said.
Under administrative law, those issuing administrative orders are entitled to receive complete and accurate information, sufficient time for review, and are required to act impartially. Issuing a decision that could have legal consequences without careful consideration could undermine its legitimacy and lead to errors, Thanapant added.
Furthermore, the case involves rights under the Administrative Procedure Act B.E. 2539 (1996), which stipulates that those with authority to issue orders must inform the public of the impact on rights (Section 30), allow the examination of official documents (Sections 31 and 32), and provide the reasons for the orders (Section 37). The lack of thoroughness in terms of information, time, and process may be seen as a violation of the principle of a fair administrative process, which is crucial for effective governance.
Regarding the frequency auction held on June 29, the event started at 9:30 a.m. and concluded at 10:48 a.m. on the same day, with a total auction price of 41,273,960,346 Baht (excluding VAT). The details are as follows:
1. Result of the Frequency Auction Group 1 (850 MHz band): No participants in the auction.
2. Result of the Frequency Auction Group 2:
3. Result of the Frequency Auction Group 3 (1500 MHz band): The auction had 1 round, and the winning bidder was True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd. (TUC). TUC was allocated 4 frequency sets in the range of 1452-1472 MHz, with a final price of 4,653,960,168 Baht (excluding VAT).
True now holds a total of 1,350 MHz of frequency after this auction, and the total license fee to be paid is 26,423,960,336 Baht (excluding VAT), resulting in a total frequency of 1,380 MHz. Meanwhile, AIS must pay a total license fee of 14,850,000,010 Baht (excluding VAT), maintaining its frequency at 1,460 MHz.